BEIJING May 20 Chinese Communist Party
discipline authorities are investigating a former vice president
at Agricultural Bank of China on suspicion
of accepting bribes, media said on Monday, the latest casualty
in a campaign against corruption.
Yang Kun is being investigated by the party's Central
Commission for Discipline Inspection for "serious violations of
the law", the state Xinhua news agency said on its official
microblog, confirming an earlier Reuters story.
State media said the move underscored the commitment by
newly installed President Xi Jinping to tackle corruption
head-on. Since taking over as Communist Party head in November
from Hu Jintao, Xi has vowed to root out corruption no matter
how high it is, warning that the party's survival would be at
risk if it did not take the problem seriously.
"Yang Kun took advantage of his position to seek benefits
for others and accepted huge bribes," Xinhua said, adding that
his case has been transferred to judicial authorities.
Yang, who resigned last July, was also expelled from the
party, Xinhua said. A spokeswoman for the Agricultural Bank of
China confirmed the report but declined to comment further.
The investigation into Yang comes a week after a deputy head
of China's top planning agency, the National Development and
Reform Commission, was sacked for corruption.
Xi has said it is just as important to go after the
"tigers", or top officials, in the battle against graft, as well
as "flies", or more junior people.
China's attempts to tackle corruption have snagged
increasingly senior officials, such as former Railways Minister
Liu Zhijun who was charged last month with corruption and abuse
of power.
(Reporting by Sui-Lee Wee in BEIJING and Samuel Shen in
SHANGHAI; Editing by Robert Birsel)