(Adds statement from bank)
HONG KONG May 30 A vice president at
Agricultural Bank of China Ltd , China's
third largest bank by market value, is under investigation by
the Communist Party's discipline authorities, a source with
direct knowledge of the matter said.
Yang Kun has not been in his office in over a week, the
source told Reuters on Wednesday, and has been taken away by the
party's disciplinary body, which typically probes allegations of
corruption and other crimes before handing suspects over to
judicial authorities.
Agbank's Hong Kong-listed stock closed down 4 percent on
Wednesday, while the main index fell 1.9 percent.
The state-owned bank, which has a stock market value of $137
billion and reported January-March net profit of 43.45 billion
yuan ($6.8 billion), said Yang was "currently assisting relevant
mainland authorities in connection with certain investigations".
"The board is of the view that, as at the date of this
announcement, the bank's business, operations and financial
status have not been affected," it said in a short statement to
the Hong Kong stock exchange.
"The bank will follow the development of this incident and
will make further announcement as and when appropriate."
The website of Chinese magazine Caixin, a respected
financial publication, reported separately on Wednesday that
Yang had been taken away to assist in an investigation and
banned from leaving the country.
The article, citing sources with knowledge of the matter,
added that a close relative of his had also been taken in
recently for questioning.
Caixin said Yang was suspected of involvement in a gambling
case involving a Beijing real estate company.
Nobody answered the telephone at the spokesman's office for
the party's discipline body, the Central Commission for
Discipline Inspection.
Yang joined the bank in 1981, a biography on the bank's
website shows. His 2011 remuneration was 915,600 yuan, a bank
submission showed in March.
The biography says he was responsible for several of the
bank's operations, including corporate and consumer banking, the
international department and real estate lending.
Historically, Agbank was a policy bank supporting China's
farmers under Chairman Mao Zedong. It was the weakest of the big
four banks and so was the last to go public.
It held an initial public offering in 2010, selling a
record-breaking amount of shares in Hong Kong and Shanghai,
raising more than $20 billion.
($1=6.36 yuan)
(Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom; Writing by Ben Blanchard;
Editing by Don Durfee and Anthony Barker)