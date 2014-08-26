REFILE-BRIEF-Hangzhou Binjiang Real Estate's Q1 net profit up 12.2 pct y/y
April 23 Hangzhou Binjiang Real Estate Group Co Ltd
SHANGHAI Aug 26 Agricultural Bank of China Ltd , the country's third-largest lender, said on Tuesday that its net interest margin faces downward pressure in the second-half of the year. (Reporting by Engen Tham; Additional reporting by Xie Heng in Beijing)
April 23 Hangzhou Binjiang Real Estate Group Co Ltd
ZURICH, April 23 Credit Suisse will not decide on how it wants to raise fresh capital until after this week's annual general meeting, SonntagsZeitung reported on Sunday.