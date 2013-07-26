BRIEF-IBK Securities sells 6.9 pct stake in E-World
* Says it sold 6.9 percent stake(6.3 million shares) in the company, decreasing its stake in the company to 0 percent from 6.9 percent
(Corrects name of company in headline to Agri-Industries from Agri-business)
July 26 China Agri-Industries Holdings Ltd , a unit of Chinese state-owned giant COFCO group, said on Friday that it expects its first-half net profit to rise 30 percent from a year earlier due to gains in the yuan and positive impact from its hedging model.
(Reporting By Yimou Lee in HONG KONG; Editing by Lee Chyen Yee)
* Says it raised 8 billion won in private placement of 6.8 million shares of the co as of March 27
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE/JAKARTA, March 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BB-' final rating to PT Japfa Comfeed Indonesia Tbk's (Japfa; BB-/Stable) USD150 million 5.5% senior unsecured notes maturing in 2022. The notes will be guaranteed by almost all of Japfa's major operating subsidiaries. The company intends to use about USD137 million of the net proceeds to redeem a part of its US dollar notes maturing in 2018 and the remainder for ge