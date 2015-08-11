BEIJING Aug 11 China will reintroduce a value
added tax rate of 13 percent on fertiliser imports and sales
from Sept 1, as it attempts to curb widespread overuse, the
country said on Tuesday.
Fertilisers in China have been subject to favourable tax
policies since 1994 in order to guarantee supplies and help
boost grain output, but the system had been subject to abuse in
recent years, the Ministry of Commerce said in a statement.
China is aiming to bring growth in chemical fertiliser use
to zero by 2020 in an effort to ease pollution problems in its
vast countryside. Excessive fertiliser use has been associated
with damaging algae blooms and soil acidification.
(Reporting by David Stanway; Editing by Ed Davies)