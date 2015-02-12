* China's agriculture short on credit, productivity falling
* Banks unwilling to lend given lack of collateral, low
efficiency
* Farmers can't own land, making consolidation difficult
* Agriculture a source of water and soil pollution, food
scandals
By Engen Tham and Pete Sweeney
SHANGHAI, Feb 13 As China pulls out the stops to
get more lending into its economy to bolster flagging growth,
farming, a sector that employs almost a third of its 1.4 billion
people, remains in desperate need of funding.
Policymakers have cut interest rates, increased lending
targets and freed up banks' reserves to lend more, helping to
sustain a rally in Chinese shares and a property bubble, but it
is not getting through to agriculture, which produces around 9
percent of China's GDP, though with pitiful productivity.
World Bank data showed the value added per farm worker in
China was $750 in 2012, compared with around $63,000 in the
United States.
Inefficient and obsolete farming techniques have also been
blamed for causing major soil and water pollution and food
scandals, but it needs investment to turn the sector around.
Jin Yong, a lifelong farmer in Anhui, one of China's poorest
provinces, formed a corporate entity with other individual
investors in an effort to improve his access to funding.
The plan is to sell organic vegetables, but the company has
yet to turn a profit, and credit is part of the problem.
"We don't have rights to the land. We have things in the
ground, but banks don't care. They just want evidence of
ownership for collateral."
Beijing is aware of the problem; its recently published
"number one" planning document listed modernising farms as a key
priority for 2015, including plans to encourage private
investment and cheaper financing.
But lenders are steering clear.
The share of loans going to agriculture has declined every
year since 2010, official data shows. In 2014 banks lent 306.5
billion yuan ($49.1 billion) to agriculture, compared with
approximately 1 trillion yuan for margin finance for use in
stock speculation, and 2.8 trillion yuan for real estate.
REFORM DILEMMA
Chinese bankers who spoke to Reuters said official calls to
lend to farmers were effectively countermanded by official
orders to reduce the bad debt on their books.
"When banks lend, they're not going to think, 'I wonder what
direction the country is expanding in?'" said a senior loan
officer at one of the big five state-owned banks.
"A bank's priority is still going to be a firm's liquidity;
is it good? Cash flow, is it good? Do they have the ability to
repay?"
Foreign bankers told Reuters they have been approached by
regulators asking them to increase lending to the sector, but
they, too, are reluctant.
There is also a failure by banks to adapt to changing needs,
said Cheng Enjiang, senior research fellow at Victoria
University in Australia specialising in rural finance and
microfinance in China.
"There has been an increase in demand for agricultural loans
to larger-scale farms, but rural credit co-operatives and
agricultural banks don't have feasible products tested for
that," he said.
There are also political dimensions to the problem.
Agricultural analysts say self-sufficiency goals intended to
minimise China's dependence on food imports have resulted in
mandated production of staple grains and starches that earn far
lower profit margins for farmers than fruits and meats.
Some officials also fear that increasing efficiency and
profits through mechanisation would ring Chinese cities with
slums full of unemployed farmers.
But policies designed to keep farmers on small, low-yielding
plots impedes the consolidation that could create economies of
scale.
The right to buy and sell rural land is retained entirely by
the local government, so not only is a farmer unable to use his
land as collateral, he can't buy other people's land.
Thus Jin Yong, the aspiring organic vegetable magnate, can
only rent land, and rental contracts are no use in securing bank
loans.
Without major policy reforms, farming will remain a bad bet
both for the farmers and the bankers.
"We don't lend to certain sectors just because the
government tells us to," said a fund manager at a listed Chinese
commercial bank.
"We'll only lend to a company in any sector if it means
we'll come out profitable."
