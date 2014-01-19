BEIJING Jan 19 China's top policy priorities
for 2014 will be improving the rural environment and maintaining
food security, the official Xinhua news agency said, citing a
key policy document due to be released on Sunday.
The "number one document", issued every January by the
Central Committee of the Chinese Communist Party, sets the
country's policy priorities for the year, and has focused on
rural matters every year since 2003.
Beijing has been preoccupied with cleaning up urban
pollution following a spate of severe smog problems, but has
also acknowledged that the industrial contamination of water and
soil, together with the overuse of pesticides and fertiliser has
caused severe environmental problems in the countryside.
The fight against rural pollution is also part of China's
efforts to ensure it has enough farmland, water and rural labour
to feed a growing urban population without having to turn to
overseas markets.
