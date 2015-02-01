BEIJING Feb 1 China has promised to address food safety issues and modernise its agriculture as policy priorities this year, state news agency Xinhua quoted the nation's 2015 agenda for rural matters as saying on Sunday.

The 'number one document', issued every January by the Central Committee of the Chinese Communist Party, sets the country's policy priorities for the year, and has focused on rural matters every year since 2003. (Reporting by Koh Gui Qing; editing by Jason Neely)