BEIJING, March 23 China will no longer chase
bumper grain harvests and instead make safer foods a priority
and boost imports as it bids to tackle its rural environmental
problems, government officials said.
The shift in emphasis suggests authorities are willing to
forgo their obsession with agricultural output growth. Achieving
bumper harvests has long been considered a political necessity
for the world's most populous country, particularly after Mao's
1958 "Great Leap Forward" industrialisation campaign led to
widespread famine.
"In our current grains policy, one of the most important
ideas is to speed up the transition in the way we boost grain
output," said Han Jun, deputy director of the Office of Central
Rural Work Leading Group, the country's top decision maker on
rural policy.
"In the past we were exhausting our resources and
environment in pursuit of yield, and now we have to focus
equally on quantity, quality and efficiency and particularly the
quality of grain output growth, environmental protection and
sustainable development," Han told the China Development Forum
on Saturday.
He said China had recently published its sustainable
development plan for agriculture, which will cap water use as
well as reduce the use of chemical fertilizer and pesticides in
its agriculture production.
China's huge grain reserves should help ease the transition
and reduce the risk of food shortages, said Han. His speech was
carried on www.sina.com.
China should remain self-sufficient in cereals given its
huge population, while making full use of international markets
for farm products that are in short supply.
Qian Keming, chief economist at China's agriculture
ministry, said the country could achieve an 85 percent
self-sufficiency ratio by 2020, which was lower than the
controversial 95 percent rate that Beijing has been aiming to
maintain over the past few decades.
China's grain production should be capped at 610 million
tonnes, rather than the previous level of 650 million tonnes,
which is close to the country's maximum capacity and puts its
resources and the environment under strain, said Qian.
Ning Gaoning, chairman of the China National Cereals, Oils
and Foodstuffs Corp (COFCO), told the Saturday forum that China
could open up more to agriculture trade. As well as growing
amounts of rice and wheat, China is also consuming more
protein-rich food, which means it needs extra supplies, he said.
