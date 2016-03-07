* China to no longer pursue increase grain output
* Must still be able to cover shortages if demand increases
* Aims for annual rural income growth of 6.5 pct for
2016-2020
By David Stanway
BEIJING, March 7 China's agriculture sector
needs to undertake supply-side reform, especially in corn
production, given bumper harvests and surplus grain stockpiles,
Agriculture Minister Han Changfu said on Monday.
Han told a news conference in Beijing that China will no
longer pursue increased grain output over the next five years,
after 12 consecutive years of increasing harvests.
Grain surpluses cause problems and put a financial burden on
the government, which is obliged to stockpile crops at
artificially high prices to support farm incomes, he said,
although having too much grain was preferable to shortages.
While output itself would not be raised, China would
continue to work on boosting production capacity in the coming
years in order to avoid the risk of shortages in case demand
were to increase, Han said.
China could not relax when it came to food supplies, he
said, with urbanisation changing the country's eating habits and
its population set to rise further following the relaxation of
the nation's "one-child policy".
The government buys large amounts of China's crops at fixed
prices in order to maintain rural incomes, and bumper harvests
have put the country's storage capacity under pressure.
High fixed prices have also opened up a price gap with
international markets that has boosted demand for cheap imports
despite the domestic plenty.
Raising farmer incomes will still be a priority over the
coming five years, Han said, although with grain prices unlikely
to rise, China must focus on agricultural industrialisation,
improving technology and cutting costs.
He said China would continue to target annual rural income
growth of 6.5 percent between 2016 and 2020, compared with
farmer incomes that grew by an average of 9.6 percent a year
over the 2011-2015 period.
China will also strictly implement laws prohibiting the
planting of illegal GMO crops and would strictly punish
offenders who have violated the law, he said.
The issue of illegal GMO crops was so far restricted to
certain regions and was under control, he said. It did not pose
safety problems.
The government is also adopting a zero tolerance approach to
food safety and will crack down on illegal additives including
illegal pesticide use, he said.
