BEIJING Jan 24 China has vowed to step up its
protection of farmland in the wake of the country's first drop
in grain output in over a decade, as rapid urbanisation swallows
agricultural resources.
In a document released late on Monday, the Communist Party
of China Central Committee and the State Council said there was
strong pressure on arable land and called for stronger
protection and more efficient use of such land.
"Farmland should be protected the way we protect pandas,"
the government said in the document.
It added that it would achieve that using measures such as
"strengthening control of land use" and "building high-quality
farmland on a large-scale", although it did not give specific
details.
China's 2016 grain output fell 0.8 percent from the year
before to around 616 million tonnes, the official Xinhua news
agency reported on Monday. The nation also had a shortfall of
about 20 million tonnes in the amount of grain it produced and
consumed, Xinhua said.
China aims to retain at least 124.33 million hectares of
arable land in 2020, with no less than 103.1 million hectares of
permanent farmland and at least 53.3 million hectares of
high-quality farmland, the document said.
The world's No.2 economy had 135 million hectares of arable
land at the end of 2015, according to official calculations.
(Reporting by Hallie Gu and Dominique Patton; Editing by Joseph
Radford)