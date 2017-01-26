BEIJING Jan 26 China issued new guidelines on
distribution of its agricultural insurance subsidies on Thursday
to help improve the efficiency of a programme aimed at
supporting its huge farm sector.
Beijing has heavily promoted agricultural insurance in the
past decade to mitigate greater risks to farmers as it begins to
take steps to deregulate commodities markets and move away from
subsidising farm output and towards supporting incomes.
Last year it spent 15.8 billion yuan ($2.3 billion) on
subsidies for farm insurance, a 7.5 percent increase on the
prior year, and seven times the amount spent in 2007.
The new measures from the finance ministry are to clarify
how the subsidies should be issued, via what agencies and in
support of what products. In addition to subsidising insurance
for key crops, it also offers subsidies for insuring livestock
and aquaculture production.
Beijing also wants to better evaluate performance of the
subsidies and punish misuse of the funds, the ministry said.
"The introduction of the measure is ... of great
significance to perfect the agricultural insurance system,
promote the sustained and healthy development of agricultural
insurance and build a multi-level rural financial service
system," the finance ministry said on its website.
China is the world's second-largest agricultural insurance
market, but it relies entirely on state support, with no private
insurers willing to operate in the sector.
With the government propping up prices and purchasing large
portions of China's major crops, farmers have little incentive
to buy insurance.
And for insurers, it is hard to develop a product when the
government still guarantees prices for most crops, said Tristan
Kenderdine, research director at Future Risk in Hong Kong.
"On what basis should the insurer offer a policy?" said
Kenderdine, also saying that without a reinsurance market
insurers would be unable to pass on their risk.
($1 = 6.8799 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Dominique Patton; Editing by Tom Hogue)