BEIJING Feb 9 China will give priority to
growers of key staple crops as well as cotton and sugar under
changes to its farm machinery subsidy scheme, as it seeks to
guarantee food self-sufficiency amid a declining rural
workforce, its top newspaper said.
Maintaining food security has been one of China's top policy
priorities for several years, as rapid urbanisation swallows up
arable farmland and reduces the rural workforce by drawing
farmers to better paying city jobs.
Beijing has allocated 120 billion yuan ($19.21 billion) to
farm machinery subsidies since 2004, supporting the purchase of
more than 35 million pieces of machinery, a report in the
official People's Daily newspaper said.
That has helped raise mechanisation levels across China's
farms to 61 percent last year from 33 percent in 2003, it said.
But the government plans to reduce the categories included
in the scheme over the next three years to 137 items from 175,
to prioritise the full mechanisation of its most important
crops, Li Weiguo, director of the agriculture ministry's
mechanisation department told the paper.
Farm mechanisation is seen as a key tool in countering the
decline in rural productivity. Machinery is already widely used
in harvesting grain and Xinjiang's cotton growers have also
rapidly increased their use of mechanical cotton-pickers in
recent years, significantly reducing costs.
But machinery is ill-suited to some regions, including
mountainous terrain in the south, China's key sugar
cane-production area, analysts say.
Equipment is also often ill-adapted to China's small farms,
with average landholdings still around 8 mu, or slightly more
than half a hectare.
"Since farming is still done mostly by households on a small
scale in China, the use of agricultural machinery in most cases
is often restricted to about 10 days of the year," said Zheng
Fengtian, professor at Renimin University, in an editorial in
the China Daily newspaper.
He said the government should instead offer prepaid vouchers
so farmers can rent the machinery they need.
Chinese construction equipment makers such as Zoomlion
may benefit from the scheme, as they respond to a
drop in demand for machines to build bridges and roads by
targeting growing demand from agribusinesses.
Subsidies for farm equipment should typically not exceed
50,000 yuan or 30 percent of its sale price, but the amount can
be as much as 600,000 yuan in some cases such as for large
cotton-pickers, according to the agriculture ministry's proposed
revisions.
($1 = 6.2465 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting By Dominique Patton; Editing by Himani Sarkar)