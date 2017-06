Pu Zhiqiang (L), the lawyer for the Beijing Fake Cultural Development company that has helped produce Chinese dissident artist Ai Weiwei's art and designs, speaks as he sits next to the artist in his studio in Beijing June 21, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray/Files

BEIJING China's most famous dissident Ai Weiwei says he has "absolutely no hope" that a court on Friday will repeal his more than $2 million fine for tax evasion in a case that critics accuse the authorities of using to muzzle the outspoken artist.

But Ai pledged to press on with legal challenges, ensuring that he will continue to be a thorn in the government's side.

Beijing's Chaoyang District Court heard the case at a closed hearing last June. Ai, 55, had called the hearing unfair after police warned him to stay away and blocked journalists from approaching the cramped court room which only had five seats.

Tax authorities are demanding the company that markets his work pay a 15 million yuan penalty for tax evasion. Supporters of Ai, whose 81-day detention last year sparked an international outcry, have said the tax case is part of the government's effort to muzzle China's most famous social critic.

"Absolutely no hope," Ai told Reuters by telephone, when asked what he thought his chances were for a favourable verdict.

"From the very beginning, the public security agency told us: 'If the state calls you a tax evader, will it change its mind? Don't be too naive'."

If he loses his appeal, it will underscore top leaders' increasing intolerance of dissent ahead of a tricky transition of power at the end of the year.

Ai said he plans to turn up in court on Friday, but would likely not be allowed to speak.

He will continue to file lawsuits, which he called "a responsibility to society", if he loses the appeal.

Courts, controlled by the ruling Communist Party, rarely accept lawsuits filed by dissidents, but Ai did not view the acceptance of his lawsuit as a victory.

One of his lawyers, Pu Zhiqiang, said previously the hearing was "grossly unfair" and that the court gave him very limited time to make his case and only one minute to make his closing argument.

Pu said that officials had not shown him any original documents with evidence of the alleged tax evasion and had also held a closed hearing last year, which he said violated a law requiring open hearings.

"In fact, these actions are really silly," Ai said. "It hurts the respect that people have in the law and the trust in government. A proper government should be able to avoid this. It doesn't make sense to anyone."

The bearded artist has been a persistent irritant for authorities and has parried efforts to silence him, communicating with his supporters on Twitter and calling for a public forum to discuss his tax case.

Government efforts to muzzle Ai have frequently backfired, as demonstrated by an outpouring of public sympathy - and cash - in response to the tax penalty. About 30,000 people donated money to help Ai cover an 8.45 million yuan bond required to contest the tax charges. Many of Ai's supporters folded money into paper planes that were flown over the walls of his home.

"Although we've spent millions of dollars, it's worth it because we've truly proven the state of the judiciary today," Ai said.

(Reporting by Sui-Lee Wee, Editing by Jonathan Thatcher)