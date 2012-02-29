BEIJING Feb 29 China hopes to cap the
number of people living with HIV/AIDS at 1.2 million by 2015, up
from around 780,000 at present, partly by promoting increased
condom use, the government said in an action plan released on
Wednesday.
While praising achievements made over the past few years,
including improved life expectancy for AIDS patients, the State
Council, or cabinet, said China still faced a difficult task to
prevent the spread of the disease.
"The present spread of AIDS is still severe, there is
widespread discrimination in society, the virus is a serious
(problem) in some areas and amongst high-risk groups," it said
in a statement on the central government's website (www.gov.cn).
Sexually transmitted diseases are also on the rise, it
added, a particular concern as AIDS is now mostly spread in
China through sexual intercourse.
"The situation is becoming more complex and prevention work
is extremely difficult," the statement added.
China hopes to tackle these issues partly through a large
increase in condom use, the government said.
By 2015, condoms or condom vending machines should be
available in 95 percent of hotels and other, unspecified, public
areas, and 90 percent of high-risk groups should be using
condoms, the action plan states.
It did not provide comparative figures for current usage.
The term "high risk groups" usually refers to gay men,
intravenous drug users and others.
"By the end 2015, bring under basic control the rapid rise
of the AIDS virus in main areas and among main groups of people,
and reduce by 25 percent compared with 2010 the number of new
infections," the government said in its plan.
To deal with ignorance among local officials about the
disease, their knowledge of AIDS and ability to promote public
education will become part of annual performance reviews, the
government said.
The government was slow to acknowledge the problem of
HIV/AIDS in the 1990s and had sought to cover it up when
hundreds of thousands of impoverished farmers in rural Henan
province became infected through botched blood-selling schemes.
Beijing has since stepped up the fight, spending more on
prevention programmes, launching schemes to give universal
access to anti-retroviral drugs to contain the disease, and
introducing policies to curb discrimination.
But in a country where taboos surrounding sex remain strong
and discussion of the topic is largely limited, people with
HIV/AIDS say they are often stigmatised.
(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Ron Popeski)