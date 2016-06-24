BEIJING, June 24 The China-backed Asia Infrastructure Investment Bank's (AIIB) board of directors approved $509 million in investments across its first four projects on Friday.

The projects had been proposed previously and cover developments in Bangladesh, Indonesia, Pakistan and Tajikistan.

"We are working on a number of additional projects and look forward to bringing them to our Board for its approval later this year," said AIIB president Jin Liqun.

AIIB began operations in January and counts 57 founding member countries. (Reporting by Beijing monitoring desk; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)