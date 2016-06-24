BEIJING, June 24 The China-backed Asia
Infrastructure Investment Bank's (AIIB) board of directors
approved $509 million in investments across its first four
projects on Friday.
The projects had been proposed previously and cover
developments in Bangladesh, Indonesia, Pakistan and Tajikistan.
"We are working on a number of additional projects and look
forward to bringing them to our Board for its approval later
this year," said AIIB president Jin Liqun.
AIIB began operations in January and counts 57 founding
member countries.
(Reporting by Beijing monitoring desk; Editing by Simon
Cameron-Moore)