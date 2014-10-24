(Edits 21st paragraph)
SHANGHAI Oct 24 Australia, Indonesia and South
Korea skipped the launch of a China-backed Asian infrastructure
bank on Friday as the United States said it had concerns about
the new rival to Western-dominated multilateral lenders.
China's $50 billion Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank
(AIIB) is seen as a challenge to the World Bank and Asian
Development Bank, both of which count Washington and its allies
as their biggest financial backers.
China, which is keen to extend its influence and soft power
in the region, has limited voting rights in these existing banks
despite being the world's second-largest economy.
The AIIB, launched in Beijing at a ceremony attended by
Chinese finance minister Lou Jiwei and delegates from 21
countries including India, Thailand and Malaysia, aims to give
project loans to developing nations. China is set to be its
largest shareholder with a stake of up to 50 percent.
Indonesia was not present and neither were South Korea and
Australia, according to a pool report.
Japan, China's main rival in Asia and which dominates the
$175 billion Asian Development Bank along with the United
States, was also not present, but it was not expected to be.
Media reports said U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry put
pressure on Australia to stay out of the AIIB.
However, State Department spokeswoman Jen Psaki said:
"Secretary Kerry has made clear directly to the Chinese as well
as to other partners that we welcome the idea of an
infrastructure bank for Asia but we strongly urge that it meet
international standards of governance and transparency.
"We have concerns about the ambiguous nature of the AIIB
proposal as it currently stands, that we have also expressed
publicly."
In a speech to delegates after the inauguration, Chinese
President Xi Jinping said the new bank would use the best
practices of the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank.
"For the AIIB, its operation needs to follow multilateral
rules and procedures," Xi said. "We have also to learn from the
World Bank and the Asian Development Bank and other existing
multilateral development institutions in their good practices
and useful experiences."
PERSONAL LOBBYING
The Australian Financial Review said Kerry had personally
asked Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott to keep Australia
out of the AIIB.
"Australia has been under pressure from the U.S. for some
time to not become a founding member of the bank and it is
understood Mr Kerry put the case directly to the prime minister
when the pair met in Jakarta on Monday following the
inauguration of Indonesian President Joko Widodo," the paper
said.
South Korea, one of Washington's strongest diplomatic allies
in Asia, has yet to say it will formally participate in the
bank. Its finance ministry said last week it has been speaking
with China to request more consideration over details such as
the AIIB's governance and operational principles.
"We have continued to demand rationality in areas such as
governance and safeguard issues, and there's no reason (for
Korea) not to join it," South Korean Finance Minister Choi
Kyung-hwan said in Beijing on Thursday after attending a
separate regional meeting.
The Seoul-based JoongAng Daily quoted a South Korean
diplomatic source as saying: "While Korea has been dropped from
the list of founding members of the AIIB this time around, it is
still in a deep dilemma on what sort of strategic choices it has
to make as China challenges the U.S.-led international order."
The AIIB is expected to begin operations in 2015 with senior
Chinese banker Jin Liqun, ex-chairman of investment bank China
International Capital Corp, expected to take a leading role.
The memorandum of understanding signed on Friday said
authorised capital of the bank would be $100 billion and that
the AIIB would be formally established by the end of 2015 with
its headquarters in Beijing, state news agency Xinhua said.
Takehiko Nakao, the president of the Manila-based Asian
Development Bank (ADB), said the AIIB should function in line
with international governance, labour and environmental
standards.
"I hope the new bank will adhere to these standards," Nakao
told Reuters in a phone interview.
He acknowledged there was an overlap of the AIIB's role with
that of the ADB.
"But again, because of very big financing needs of the
region it is understandable to have a new idea of establishing a
bank," Nakao said, adding: "We will consider the appropriate
collaboration after it is really established."
The ADB, created in 1966, offers grants and below-market
interest rates on loans to lower to middle-income countries. At
the end of 2013, its lending amounted to $21.02 billion,
including co-financing with other development partners.
China has a 6.5 percent stake in the ADB, while the United
States and Japan have about 15.6 percent each.
