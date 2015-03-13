(Corrects launch venue to Beijing, not Shanghai)
SHANGHAI Jan 13 Saudi Arabia and Tajikistan
will join 24 other nations as founding members of the Asian
Infrastructure Investment Bank, China's Ministry of Finance said
on Tuesday.
The entry, which China said was approved unanimously by the
other founding members of the China-backed multilateral lender,
brings the total number of founder nations intending to join the
$50-billion bank to 26, according to statements published on the
ministry's website, www.mof.gov.cn.
AIIB, launched in Beijing in October but still under
development, is seen by the United States as a challenge to the
Western-dominated World Bank and Asian Development Bank,
potentially diluting U.S. strategic influence in the region,
analysts have said.
Some key Asia-Pacific nations, noticeably Australia and
South Korea, have held back from signing up for the bank, which
aims to give project loans to developing nations. China is set
to be AIIB's largest shareholder with a stake of up to 50
percent.
Indonesia and a few others, which did not join at its
launch, later agreed to be part of it.
