BEIJING, June 18 China's Foreign Ministry on
Thursday condemned efforts to cast doubt on governance issues
facing the country's new Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank
(AIIB), saying attention should focus instead on finding ways
to tackle regional problems.
A total of 57 countries, including G7 members Britain,
Germany and France, have joined the AIIB as founding members.
But the United States and Japan have stayed out of the
venture, which is seen as a rival to the U.S.-dominated World
Bank and Japan-led Asian Development Bank (ADB), expressing
concern about the new bank's governance.
"The aim of China's proposal to set up the AIIB is to help
the developing economies of this region to really resolve some
actual difficulties they face, and lead the region to joint
development and prosperity," Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang
told a daily news briefing.
"We believe that the correct attitude to the real problems
facing countries in this region is to do more to find ways of
addressing them rather than finding fault," Lu added.
The region's financing needs are so enormous that having
another means of addressing them can only be a good thing, the
spokesman said.
"Now there are even more countries who want in on the AIIB,
and this is a happy thing. Some countries can't for the moment
join, and this can be understood," Lu said.
"But if some countries don't want to join, and keep looking
for fault in the efforts of other countries to resolve problems,
then this attitude really isn't very desirable."
(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)