By Michael Martina
BEIJING Dec 2 The president-elect of China's
new international development bank said he expects the
institution to lend $10 billion-$15 billion a year for the first
five or six years, and sought to allay concerns that the lender
will be a tool of Beijing.
Jin Liqun, who takes up the AIIB presidency after its
expected inauguration toward the end of December, said on
Tuesday that the bank will start operations in the second
quarter of 2016.
He said the U.S. dollar would be the operating currency of
the bank but the institution would consider financing requests
in other currencies, including the yuan.
A successful Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB)
that sets itself apart from the World Bank would be a diplomatic
triumph for China, which opposes a global financial order it
says is dominated by the United States and under-represented by
developing nations.
Beijing had been frustrated by delayed reforms at the
International Monetary Fund, though on Monday it admitted
China's yuan into its benchmark currency basket, a victory for
China's campaign for recognition as a global economic power
Jin said talks are ongoing with other institutions,
including the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank, on
co-financing, which would help AIIB "get off the ground very
soon".
In 2016, as operations ramp up, Jin said he expected the
bank to lend "probably $1.5-$2 billion".
"In regular years, given $100 billion in registered capital,
I think every year I expect to do probably $10-$15 billion, for
the first five or six years," Jin told a European business
forum.
Jin did not specify priority projects or which countries
would be the beneficiaries of initial loans, but said around 30
countries are waiting in line for membership, which would
increase the bank's capital.
The AIIB, first proposed by President Xi Jinping less than
two years ago, has become one of China's biggest foreign policy
successes. Despite the opposition of Washington, almost all
major U.S. allies - Australia, Britain, German, Italy, the
Philippines and South Korea - have joined.
The United States, which initially cautioned nations against
joining the AIIB, had expressed concern over how much influence
China will wield in the new institution.
Jin said that China holds the de facto veto power in the
bank based on a function of GDP, but that as additional
countries joined the lender, its relative voting power would
drop.
He rejected suggestions the bank would be used to increase
the influence of Beijing and Chinese state-run companies, saying
other countries would not rush to join if that was the case.
"No, they won't join this bank if they are convinced that it
is going to be the instrument of the Chinese government."
