BEIJING, June 24 The board of China-backed Asia
Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) approved $509 million in
investments for its first four projects on Friday.
Three of the four projects are co-financed with the World
Bank, the Asian Development Bank, the United Kingdom Department
for International Development and the European Bank for
Reconstruction and Development.
The projects, announced previously, are power grid upgrades
in Bangladesh, slum renovation in Indonesia and highway
construction in Pakistan and Tajikistan.
"We are working on a number of additional projects and look
forward to bringing them to our Board for its approval later
this year," said AIIB president Jin Liqun.
AIIB was proposed by Chinese president Xi Jinping two yaers
ago and began operations in January. It counts 57 founding
member countries and $100 billion in committed capital. AIIB
plans to invest $1.2 billion this year.
The bank is holding its first annual meeting in Beijing on
Saturday.
