SHANGHAI Oct 24 Australia, Indonesia and South
Korea skipped the launch of a China-backed Asian infrastructure
bank on Friday as the United States said it had concerns about
the new rival to Western-dominated multilateral lenders.
China's proposed $50 billion Asian Infrastructure Investment
Bank (AIIB) is seen as a challenge to the World Bank and Asian
Development Bank, both multilateral lenders that count
Washington and its allies as their biggest financial backers.
China, which is keen to extend its influence in the region,
has limited voting power over these existing banks despite being
the world's second-largest economy.
The AIIB, launched in Beijing at a ceremony attended by
Chinese finance minister Lou Jiwei and delegates from 21
countries including India, Thailand and Malaysia, aims to give
project loans to developing nations. China is set to be its
largest shareholder with a stake of up to 50 percent.
Indonesia, where President Xi Jinping first spoke of the
AIIB during an October visit last year, was not present and
neither were South Korea and Australia, according to a pool
report.
Media reports said U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry put
pressure on Australia to stay out of the bank.
However, State Department spokeswoman Jen Psaki said:
"Secretary Kerry has made clear directly to the Chinese as well
as to other partners that we welcome the idea of an
infrastructure bank for Asia but we strongly urge that it meet
international standards of governance and transparency.
"We have concerns about the ambiguous nature of the AIIB
proposal as it currently stands, that we have also expressed
publicly."
The Australian Financial Review said on Friday that Kerry
had personally asked Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott to
keep Australia out of the AIIB.
"Australia has been under pressure from the U.S. for some
time to not become a founding member of the bank and it is
understood Mr Kerry put the case directly to the prime minister
when the pair met in Jakarta on Monday following the
inauguration of Indonesian President Joko Widodo," the paper
said.
South Korea, one of Washington's strongest diplomatic allies
in Asia, has yet to say it will formally participate in the
bank.
"We have continued to demand rationality in areas such as
governance and safeguard issues, and there's no reason (for
Korea) not to join it," South Korean Finance Minister Choi
Kyung-hwan said in Beijing on Thursday.
STRATEGIC CHOICES
Earlier this month, commenting on reports that was pressure
from Washington to stay out of the AIIB, the South Korean
finance ministry said: "South Korea has not delayed its
participation but has been negotiating with China because it
thinks more consideration is necessary on details of the planned
bank such as the AIIB's governance and operational principles."
The Seoul-based JoongAng Daily quoted a South Korean
diplomatic source as saying: "While Korea has been dropped from
the list of founding members of the AIIB this time around, it is
still in a deep dilemma on what sort of strategic choices it has
to make as China challenges the U.S.-led international order."
The AIIB is expected to begin operations in 2015 with senior
Chinese banker Jin Liqun, ex-chairman of investment bank China
International Capital Corp, expected to take a leading role.
Last month, China's finance ministry said Australia and
South Korea had expressed interest in the AIIB.
On Thursday, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) chief said he
doesn't welcome a China-backed rival bank that will have a
virtually identical aim.
"I understand it, but I don't welcome it," said bank
president Takehiko Nakao. "I'm not so concerned."
The ADB, created in 1966, offers grants and below-market
interest rates on loans to lower to middle-income countries. At
the end of 2013, its financing operations amounted to $21.02
billion.
China has a 6 percent stake in the ADB, and the major
shareholdings are held by the United States and Japan.
(Reporting by Brenda Goh; Additional reporting by Arshad
Mohammed, Sonali Paul, Jake Spring, Choonsik Yoo and Rosemarie
Francisco; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)