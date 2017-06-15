BRIEF-Eza Corporation updates on takeover bid by Mercantile OFM Pty
* Directors of Eza recommend that shareholders reject takeover bid by taking no action
BEIJING, June 15 The China-backed Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) said on Thursday it has approved two loans and one equity investment worth $324 million.
The funding will go towards infrastructure projects in India, Georgia and Tajikistan, the AIIB said in an emailed statement.
* Says it signed a strategic partnership framework with government of Qihe county, Shandong province, to cooperate on construction of comprehensive hot spring town project on leisure tourism business