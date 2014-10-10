(Adds details, quotes)
By Victoria Bryan
BERLIN Oct 10 Airbus took a step on Friday
towards opening a second plant in China by signing a letter of
intent with Chinese authorities to set up a cabin completion
centre for its wide-body A330 jets.
The tentative agreement, signed in Berlin during a visit by
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, coincided with a deal to sell 70
smaller A320-family jets worth $7 billion at list prices.
The world's second-largest planemaker after U.S. rival
Boeing has been in talks for some time to try to expand
its footprint in China as a way of supporting sales of its A330
jetliner to the world's fastest-growing aviation market.
Airbus already assembles some of its A320-family aircraft in
the northern port city of Tianjin, where it also plans to bring
virtually completed A330s to have their cabins fitted for the
Chinese market if the two sides reach a definitive agreement.
However, industry analysts say the move depends on winning
support from Chinese airlines for a dedicated regional version
of its A330 for the busy domestic market, which in turn faces
competition from Boeing.
"We believe there is a big market for A330s, especially for
domestic use in China because of airport congestion," Fabrice
Bregier, chief executive of the main planemaking subsidiary of
Europe's Airbus Group, said after a signing ceremony.
"We looked at what could be done from an industrial
perspective. The project is not formally launched. We are
testing the market to see how it reacts to our proposals around
the A330."
Asked if Airbus was close to signing deals with China to
sell A330s, Bregier said: "It's step by step. There is a
trajectory and we are well placed on this trajectory."
CHINA MARKET TO BE NO.1
Reuters reported on Thursday that Airbus may sign a letter
of intent for the A330 cabin plant and secure a new plane order
during Li's visit.
In March Airbus extended its agreement to assemble some of
its A320 medium-haul jets in Tianjin and said it hoped to make
progress within a year on discussions over the possible cabin
centre there for the long-haul A330 model.
Airbus aims to increase A330 sales to China and ensure
smooth production of the 20-year-old aircraft family by offering
a medium-haul version tailored to China's domestic market.
Boeing is offering its newer 787 Dreamliner and combinations
of smaller 737s, according to industry sources.
China meanwhile has ambitions to break into the $100 billion
annual market for passenger jets, but still depends on large
volumes of imported jets from the two major Western planemakers.
Some industry officials believe it has under-estimated its
needs in recent years and may have to accelerate jet orders.
China is the world's fastest-growing airline market and is
set to outstrip the United States as the biggest single market
for air transport within 10 years.
The latest deal for 70 jets, signed between Airbus and
China's central purchasing agency, has yet to be finalised but
"has the value of a firm order," Bregier said.
"Now we are very close to having a 50-percent market share
on the Chinese market," he added.
Bregier said the 70 aircraft, which have yet to be allocated
to individual airlines, include current-generation A320 and A321
models, with list prices of $94 million to $110 million.
(Additional reporting by Noah Barkin, Stephen Brown and
Alexandra Hudson; Writing by Michelle Martin, Tim Hepher;
Editing by Gareth Jones and Mark Potter)