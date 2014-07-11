SINGAPORE, July 11 Shares in China Aircraft
Leasing Group Holdings Ltd (CALG), Asia's first listed
plane lessor, ticked up 2.2 percent on their Hong Kong trading
debut as the company seeks to tap into voracious appetite for
aircraft in the world's fastest-growing aviation market.
Shares in the lessor, which has a local industry market
share of 3 percent, traded at HK$5.65 on Friday, compared with
an initial public offering price of HK$5.53 each, the bottom of
an indicated range of HK$5.53-HK$7.82. CICC, China Everbright
Securities and CCB International were joint bookrunners on the
IPO.
The IPO by CALG, partly owned by a subsidiary of
state-backed financial conglomerate China Everbright Group,
raised HK$729 million ($94 million). CALG plans to use nearly
all the funds to acquire aircraft.
($1 = 7.7496 Hong Kong Dollars)
(Reporting by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)