SHANGHAI, April 15 China Eastern Airlines
plans to expand its fleet of aircraft to
more than 800 by 2020, up from 561 as of the end of 2015, its
president Ma Xulun said in an interview on Friday.
The plans to acquire hundreds of new planes come as China
Eastern seeks to boost long-haul traffic to and from the United
States after a $450 million equity deal with Delta Air Lines Inc
last year. Delta agreed to buy 3.55 percent of China
Eastern, becoming the first U.S. carrier to own part of a
Chinese airline.
Code-share routes between the two carriers have now topped
400, compared to about around 300 previously, including routes
in respective domestic markets, Ma said.
Spurred by growing demand for overseas travel, Chinese
airlines are adding flights to New York, Paris and Sydney from
inland cities and flying to smaller cities in North America,
Europe and Australia.
Seats offered by Chinese carriers exceeded those offered by
American carriers last year for the first time, fuelling worries
about overcapacity and falling yields.
Ma said he is not worried about overcapacity on the U.S.-
China route. Over 2.6 million Chinese went to the United States
last year and the number is estimated to top 3 million this
year. Many customers in south east Asia and northeast Asia are
also heading to U.S. cities via Pudong airport in Shanghai where
China Eastern is based.
Transfer passengers at Pudong airport totalled 11.15 million
last year and the figure is estimated to rise to 30 million this
year.
"We are optimistic on the growth potential of the China-U.S.
market," he said.
Earlier this week, China Eastern forecast a 60-70 percent
jump of its first quarter earnings thanks to low fuel price and
strong air travel demand.
He declined to share estimates for full year earnings but
said he was optimistic on that too.
In March 3, China Eastern converted its Beijing-based full
service carrier, China United Air, to a budget carrier, making
it the first state carrier to tap the booming low-cost flying
potential.
China United is planning to expand in north, southwest and
the south of China to tap the rapidly growth segment, Ma said.
When asked whether China Eastern would bring more outside
investors after Delta, he said: "We always keep an open mind
about investors".
