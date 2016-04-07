SHANGHAI, April 7 Two former China South
Airlines executives, including the firm's
ex-chief financial officer, have pleaded guilty to accepting
bribes, the official news Xinhua agency said late on Wednesday.
In January, China Southern said its CFO, Xu Jiebo, along
with three other top executives were under investigation and
sacked for suspected criminal wrongdoing.
Xu, who faced trial in a Shenzhen court on Wednesday, had
accepted 6.9 million yuan ($1.07 million) in bribes and sought
gains for others in construction and aircraft renting projects,
Xinhua said.
Zhou Yuehai, former vice general manager, was also charged
with accepting bribes of about 600,000 yuan and seeking gains
for others in adding air routes and the supply of airline food,
according to the court.
China Southern was not immediately available for comment
outside office hours.
President Xi Jinping has been conducting an anti-corruption
drive that has ensnared officials as well as businessmen,
including a mining tycoon, Liu Han of Hanlong Group, who was
executed last year.
($1 = 6.4780 yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Robert Birsel)