SHANGHAI, April 7 Two former China South Airlines executives, including the firm's ex-chief financial officer, have pleaded guilty to accepting bribes, the official news Xinhua agency said late on Wednesday.

In January, China Southern said its CFO, Xu Jiebo, along with three other top executives were under investigation and sacked for suspected criminal wrongdoing.

Xu, who faced trial in a Shenzhen court on Wednesday, had accepted 6.9 million yuan ($1.07 million) in bribes and sought gains for others in construction and aircraft renting projects, Xinhua said.

Zhou Yuehai, former vice general manager, was also charged with accepting bribes of about 600,000 yuan and seeking gains for others in adding air routes and the supply of airline food, according to the court.

China Southern was not immediately available for comment outside office hours.

President Xi Jinping has been conducting an anti-corruption drive that has ensnared officials as well as businessmen, including a mining tycoon, Liu Han of Hanlong Group, who was executed last year. ($1 = 6.4780 yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Robert Birsel)