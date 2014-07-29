By Megha Rajagopalan
| BEIJING, July 29
BEIJING, July 29 China is holding some of its
most extensive military exercises this week off its eastern
seaboard, and although rival Japan is unperturbed, they are
causing massive disruptions in civilian air traffic in Shanghai
and other cities.
Live-fire drills will be held for the next five days off
China's coast in the East China Sea opposite Japan starting on
Tuesday, the Ministry of National Defence said.
Civil aviation authorities have issued a red alert,
resulting in a near shutdown of 19 airports in eastern and
southern China between 2-6 p.m. (0500-1000 GMT), at least on
Tuesday. Those affected include Shanghai's two main airports,
which cater to tens of thousands of passengers each day.
The military is also holding live fire drills in the Gulf of
Tonkin, which borders both China and Vietnam. Seven days of
drills are also scheduled in the Bohai Strait and Yellow Sea,
near the Korean peninsula, state media reported.
The military exercises, which analysts say are larger in
scope and duration than in years past, come amid an increase in
tensions with Japan and other Asian nations. The government has
said the drills in the East China Sea are annual and routine but
Beijing's Public Security Bureau has said they could affect
flights until mid-August.
"The drills have been going on for a long time, but in the
past they were isolated - just in the Bohai Strait or the Yellow
Sea for instance," said Jin Canrong, associate dean of the
School of International Studies at Renmin University in Beijing.
"But conducting many drills at the same time in the Bohai
Strait, the Gulf of Tonkin and the Yellow Sea, is something new.
This has been made necessary by China's military modernisation
campaign."
The exercises come as Chinese strategists bristle at the
United States' traditional military dominance in Asia, with
Washington's Japanese bases sitting at the core of that
superiority.
They also fear a new U.S. military concept to better
co-ordinate operational forces known as the "Air Sea Battle" is
designed to counter China's growing regional presence.
Japan however has played down any significance of the
exercises.
"For any country, conducting drills in nearby seas is what
they routinely do," Japanese Defence Minister Itsunori Onodera
told reporters.
"We ourselves carry out exercises in a solid manner. We take
this as China's routine exercise. It is our understanding that
this is not the kind of exercise aimed at a particular country
or a particular situation."
President Xi Jinping has placed great emphasis on expanding
China's military might, analysts said, and the expanded drills
are key to testing combat readiness and capability.
This year's exercises are unique in that they stretch over a
longer period of time and are more comprehensive, focusing on
coordination between military branches to test the armed forces'
preparation for actual combat, the analysts said.
Beijing's ties with Tokyo have soured over competing claims
to a string of uninhabited islets, known as the Diaoyu in China
and the Senkaku in Japan, in the East China Sea.
In the potentially oil-rich South China Sea, China has
overlapping claims with the Philippines, Vietnam, Taiwan,
Malaysia and Brunei.
(Additional reporting by Fang Yan and Beijing Newsroom, Greg
Torode in Hong Kong and Kiyoshi Takenaka in Tokyo; Editing by
Raju Gopalakrishnan)