BEIJING, July 29 Military drills are a new
headache for China Eastern Airlines Corp and other
Chinese carriers, causing hundreds of flight delays and
cancellations as they grapple with a sharp decline in earnings.
In one of the most serious disruptions yet, authorities
issued a red alert on Tuesday, resulting in a near shut down of
20 airports in east China between 2-6 p.m. (0500-1000 GMT). Air
traffic capacity could fall by as much as three quarters at
Shanghai's two main airports for the day, authorities warned.
The military exercises, which political analysts say are
larger in scope and duration than in years past, come as
tensions with Japan and other Asian nations increase, although
the government has called them annual and routine.
The delays could affect flights until mid-August, Beijing's
Public Security Bureau said last week.
The International Air Transport Association (IATA) expects
the delays to have a big impact on Chinese and international
carriers. Air traffic authorities and airlines need to work
together to minimise disruptions and delays, IATA spokeswoman
Miriam Ashong said in emailed comments.
"The inadequate airspace capacity for civil air traffic has
contributed to the air traffic delays over China, but is not the
only reason," she said.
"The rapid growth of the Chinese aviation industry, the
capacity constraints at some of the airports, as well as the
regulator's rigid regulations for operations are also
contributing to the air traffic congestion."
Chinese authorities recognised the problem and were trying
to improve airspace efficiency, she said.
"This is not a problem that can be solved overnight," she
said. "Urgent steps will be needed to improve the air route
network planning and upgrade the air traffic management system."
MORE DISRUPTION AHEAD
The drills have the potential to cost airlines millions of
dollars, some analysts and industry officials said. But others
said the impact may not be that bad as planes flying would carry
more passengers and airlines would not have to offer large
discounts on flights that would normally be less popular.
"China Eastern is affected the most because it based in
Shanghai and has more flights to and from nearby cities," said
Gao Liangyu, an analyst at Huatai Securities.
A spokesman for China Eastern said the impact was unclear.
The carrier has warned passengers about more flight disruptions
ahead, especially to and from cities such as Nanjing, Wuhan,
Zhengzhou and Qingdao.
Shares in the airlines have shown little reaction to the
drills. China Eastern's Shanghai-traded shares have gained 2
percent so far this week, roughly in line with the benchmark
index. Air China has gained 3.5 percent and China
Southern is up 2.9 percent.
Hit by a sharply weaker yuan that has pushed up costs, China
Eastern warned it would only make about 50 million yuan ($8
million) in net profit in the first half, down 93 percent from
the same period a year earlier.
Other airlines hit by the drills include China Southern
Airlines Co Ltd and Air China Ltd
which both operate many flights out of
Shanghai.
Air China has also warned of a large fall in first-half net
profit while China Southern has said it will make a loss.
($1 = 6.1808 Chinese Yuan)
(Reporting by Fang Yan and Matthew Miller and Tom Miles in
Geneva; editing by Edwina Gibbs and David Clarke)