(Recasts with civil aviation authority's comments, adds
details)
BEIJING Feb 3 Chinese airlines will this week
scrap fuel surcharges for domestic flights for the first time
since late 2009 after fuel buying costs fell below a
government-set level, the civil aviation authority said on
Tuesday.
Air China Ltd, China Eastern Airlines Corp Ltd
, China Southern Airlines Co Ltd and
other carriers will abolish the surcharge starting Feb. 5., a
spokeswoman for the Civil Aviation Administration of China
(CAAC) told Reuters.
Like other Asian airlines, Chinese airlines had gradually
cut the surcharge from late 2014 as oil prices fell to six-year
lows. Oil prices have since recovered, lifted by prospects of a
decline in supplies.
The CAAC spokeswoman said the surcharge on domestic flights
was directly linked to the fuel procurement costs of the local
companies that supply airlines. The surcharge is assessed
monthly and the authority decided to remove it completely after
fuel procurement costs fell below the government's minimum level
of 4,140 per tonne.
Industry executives said the procurement costs had fallen to
3,783 yuan per tonne. Airlines could impose the surcharge again
if these costs rise, they added.
Airline executives said they had already informed their
agents to remove the surcharge. "We've got notification from the
regulator and informed our ticket agencies already," an
executive with China Southern told Reuters.
Passengers hoping for cheaper fares over the Lunar New Year
holiday week, however, will be disappointed as travel agents and
airlines add a premium to tickets for this peak travel period.
According to online travel agency Ctrip.com, the cheapest
one-way ticket from Shanghai to Beijing on Feb. 19, the first
day of the Lunar New Year, was selling for 553 yuan, up from 370
yuan on Feb. 3.
Fuel expenses typically accounts for around 40 percent of
Chinese airlines' operating costs, and the drop in crude oil
prices is expected to boost their 2014 earnings.
($1 = 6.2575 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Fang Yan and Matthew Miller in BEIJING; Editing
by Tom Hogue and Miral Fahmy)