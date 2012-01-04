HONG KONG Jan 4 The China Air Transport Association, which represents the country's four major airlines including flag-carrier Air China Ltd , said on Wednesday that Chinese airlines would not pay any charges under the European Union's Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS).

"China will not co-operate with the European Union on the ETS, so Chinese airlines will not impose surcharges on customers relating to the emissions tax," Deputy Secretary-General Cai Haibo told Reuters in a telephone interview.

The EU began charging airlines for carbon emissions on flights to and from Europe from Jan. 1.