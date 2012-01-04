HONG KONG Jan 4 The China Air Transport
Association, which represents the country's four major airlines
including flag-carrier Air China Ltd , said
on Wednesday that Chinese airlines would not pay any charges
under the European Union's Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS).
"China will not co-operate with the European Union on the
ETS, so Chinese airlines will not impose surcharges on customers
relating to the emissions tax," Deputy Secretary-General Cai
Haibo told Reuters in a telephone interview.
The EU began charging airlines for carbon emissions on
flights to and from Europe from Jan. 1.