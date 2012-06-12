By Fang Yan and Ken Wills
| BEIJING, June 12
BEIJING, June 12 Lower oil prices this month
have lessened the pain for struggling Chinese airlines, but a
slowing domestic economy and a darkening outlook for consumers
worried about Europe's debt crisis pose risks outside their
control, industry executives said this week.
Company leaders attending the International Air Transport
Association (IATA) meeting in Beijing said they have renewed
concerns about the outlook for the country's biggest carriers,
all of which were bringing in hefty profits only two years ago.
"The drop-back of oil prices may help, but it may be offset
by further weakness in terms of consumer confidence," said
Andrew Herdman, director general of the Association of Asia
Pacific Airlines. "We learnt in the global financial crisis
(that) when headlines look very bad, even if it's a story in
America or Europe, people become more cautious."
Crude oil prices have fallen more than $20 per barrel
in May, but cautious consumer behaviour led to a steady drop in
the annual growth rates of air passenger volumes in China, from
15.8 percent in 2010 to 9.2 percent in 2011 and 6.9 percent in
April this year, according to official data.
All top three Chinese carriers - China Eastern Airlines
Air China and China
Southern - reported a more than 70 percent
slump in their latest quarterly earnings.
Air China's January-March net income plunged 85.7 percent
from a year ago to 239.1 million yuan ($37.5 million). China
Southern and China Eastern were down 74.2 percent and 73.7
percent, respectively.
Passenger volume is projected to be much higher in the
second half of 2012 when leisure travel rises in the summer, and
a week-long national holiday in October, industry observers say.
But slumping cargo throughput, which swung to an annual 6.9
percent decline in April, is unlikely to turn positive in the
near term.
"We will still make some profit this year, but it would
definitely be a year-on-year decline in terms of growth rate,"
said Liu Shaoyong, chairman of China Eastern, adding that the
carrier's cargo business has been losing money, largely as a
result of weak global trade.
UNDER PRESSURE
Other Asian carriers are also under pressure.
Japan Airlines chairman Masaru Onishi said the
airline's Europe-bound cargo volume from Japan and the rest of
Asia was down about 5 percent from a year ago, continuing a
sluggish trend that began in April.
Cathay Pacific Airways' cargo business fell more
than 10 percent in the first four months year-on-year, according
to its chief executive, John Slosar.
The Chinese government, which bailed out its money-losing
state carriers during the global financial crisis in 2008, is
again ready to rescue them, even though the top three airlines
are not burdened by billions of dollars losses as they were four
years ago.
China Southern and Air China are set to receive a combined
3.05 billion yuan ($478.85 million) from the government, while
aid is also on the way to China Eastern, according to its
chairman Liu.
Airline cash injections are part of Beijing's economic
policy package, which includes its first interest rate cut in
ALMOST four years, aimed at shielding its economy from the euro
zone's deepening debt crisis.
"Chinese airlines are affected by a slowing global economy,
especially on the cargo side, but they are definitely not in a
crisis mode as they were in 2008," said Yu Nan, an industry
analyst with Haitong Securities.
($1 = 6.3694 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Fang Yan and Ken Wills; Editing by Daniel
Magnowski)