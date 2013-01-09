BEIJING Jan 9 A Chinese court jailed a woman
for three years and two months for falsely claiming she would
detonate a bomb on a plane flying to Urumqi, the restive capital
of Xinjiang region near the Central Asian border, Xinhua news
agency said on Wednesday.
The 28-year-old woman, was found guilty of a terrorist hoax
and forging an identity card, after she passed a note to fellow
passengers on an Oct. 13, 2011 flight claiming she had the
explosive material TNT on the plane, Xinhua said.
Urumqi, on the border with Afghanistan, Pakistan, Kazahkstan
and Russia, is home to the ethnically distinct Uighurs who often
chafe under Chinese rule. Muslim hardliners there want to
establish an independent state called East Turkestan.
China has blamed "terrorists" for alleged bombing or
hijacking threats on Xinjiang flights in the past, while Uighur
activists have said the suspects were unfairly accused after
unrelated disputes with airline crews or fellow passengers.
In the 2011 case, the plane made an emergency landing after
the woman, whose surname is Wang, threatened to detonate a bomb.
She tried to commit suicide while crew members struggled to
restrain her, Xinhua said, citing a Beijing court.
Police found no dangerous items on board.
Xinhua said Wang was diagnosed with hysteria and deemed to
have limited criminal responsibility, thereby earning a light
sentence. It did not elaborate on her motive.
No one at the court was immediately reachable for comment.
Reports at the time said the China United Airlines flight,
carrying 160 passengers and 10 crew, landed for six hours at the
Jiayuguan airport in Gansu province, which borders Xinjiang.
Xinhua did not give Wang's ethnicity but the name is common
among China's majority Han population. Earlier reports had said
she was from the southwestern Chinese city of Chongqing and was
going to visit her boyfriend in Urumqi.
(Reporting by Lucy Hornby; Editing by Louise Ireland)