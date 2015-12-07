BEIJING Dec 7 China is making allocation of new
time slots at some key airports a competitive process, a move
that could give private airlines a fairer opportunity to get
some desired slots compared with state-owned carriers which have
been favoured so far.
As part of a trial run, time slots for additional domestic
flights in 2016 at the Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport
will be put up for sale from this week, an official at the Civil
Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) told Reuters by phone.
At the Shanghai Pudong International Airport, who gets what
slots will be decided by drawing of lots, CAAC said in a
statement on its website. Airlines can also pay to get the
desired slots.
Industry executives, such as Wang Zhenghua, the chairman of
China's biggest budget carrier Spring Airlines, have
said the previous system was unfair to private airlines as
state-owned airlines were allocated all the good time slots.
Of the total 196 additional weekly landing and take-off
slots that will be available in 2016 at each of the two
airports, half will be for international routes and still be
assigned. The other half for domestic services will be decided
by the market, according to the statement.
