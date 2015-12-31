SHANGHAI Dec 31 China's state-owned airlines
were the biggest winners in the country's first auction for
coveted airport landing slots, state media reported on Thursday,
casting doubt over the effectiveness of efforts to reform the
slot-assignment process.
China earlier this month said it would put slots for
additional 2016 domestic flights at the Guangzhou Baiyun
International Airport up for sale, in a new move predicted to
give smaller private airlines a fairer opportunity to prise some
desired slots from dominant state-owned carriers.
The state-run China Daily newspaper said nine airport slots
were sold on Wednesday to the country's four largest airlines
and their affiliates, including China Eastern Airlines Corp
, and units of Hainan Airlines, Air China
and China Southern Airlines.
A statement from the Civil Aviation Administration of China
issued on Wednesday said 34 airlines had taken part in the
auction, which raised more than 550 million yuan in total.
"The auction was too expensive for us," the China Daily
quoted a senior executive from an unnamed private carrier as
saying.
Industry executives, such as Wang Zhenghua, the chairman of
China's biggest budget carrier Spring Airlines, have
said the allocation system is unfair to private airlines as
state-owned airlines were allocated all the good time slots.
(Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)