GRAPHIC: Operating margins of budget airlines:
link.reuters.com/ned93w
BEIJING Feb 4 A rush to buy into China's only
listed low-cost carrier has sent Spring Airlines Co
shares rocketing just as new arrivals herald the beginnings of a
price war that could eat into already-low profit margins.
Since its Jan. 21 market debut, Spring has more than doubled
in value to $3.3 billion as investors scramble for a piece of a
still-small industry set for massive growth in China. It
leapfrogged Malaysia's AirAsia Bhd KL> to become Asia's
biggest carrier by market value, though operating margins are
dwarfed by AirAsia and peers like SouthWest Airlines.
In a sector expected to triple by 2025, the same prospects
luring investors to privately owned Spring have fired up nascent
rivals. With China having eased restrictions to stoke its
aviation industry as an economy booster, new carriers are
sprouting up: state-run carrier China Eastern Airlines
has turned full-service unit United into a low-cost
carrier, joined by start-ups like Guangzhou's LCC 9 and
Chongqing's West Air.
"Spring will face more competition as it is no longer the
only low-cost player any more," said Gao Liangyu, an analyst
with Huatai Securities. "All the Chinese LCCs have yet to learn
from their overseas peers in term of cost control," the analyst
said, noting domestic full-service carriers also offer a
challenge.
Nearly a decade after he founded Spring, chairman Wang
Zhenghua saw the challenge coming for an airline he built slowly
and cautiously in the shadow of the state's domination of the
industry. Last year, he predicted four to five low-cost airlines
would be up and running by early 2015: "Without a doubt, there
will be a price war," he told Reuters.
(Reporting by Fang Yan and Matthew Miller in BEIJING; Editing
by Kenneth Maxwell)