TAIPEI, June 23 Taiwan's largest airline, China
Airlines Ltd, said it had cancelled some flights to
Japan, Hong Kong and the Philippines on Friday as hundreds of
its flight attendants prepared to go on strike over changes to
their working conditions.
The cancellation of eight out of 92 flights on Friday will
affect nearly 1,600 passengers, China Airlines President Chang
Yu-hern told a news briefing late Thursday.
China Airlines' flight attendants have been threatening to
strike and the move comes as peak summer season travel begins.
The strike, which will begin from midnight Thursday, comes
as Taiwan's new president is scheduled to depart for Panama and
Paraguay, her first foreign trip since taking power in May, on a
chartered China Airlines flight. The chartered flight on Friday
will not be affected by the strike, China Airlines said.
"A strike is a means, not an end. The most important is to
enter into labor negotiations," Chang said, adding that the
company was ready to continue negotiations.
Hundreds of the airlines' flight attendants protested
outside China Airlines office in the capital Taipei on Thursday
evening, blocking half of the street and chanting: "Flight
attendants strike. We will succeed."
"We want to let China Airlines know that this will affect
its operations. This is the purpose of the strike," Angus Tsao
told Reuters. Tsao, 43, one of the protesters, has been a flight
attendant for 17 years with China Airlines.
China Airlines asked flight attendants from this month to
report into work at the company's headquarters in Taoyuan, the
main international airport and nearly an hour's drive from
Taipei, protesters said.
Flight attendants said they were previously able to report
into work at the local airport in Taipei.
The new requirement effectively reduces the rest period for
flight attendants between their flying schedules, according to
one union representing the striking workers.
