(Recasts after strike starts, adds cancellations, premier's
comment)
By J.R. Wu
TAIPEI, June 24 Taiwan's largest airline, China
Airlines, grounded most of its flights for Friday as
hundreds of its flight attendants went on strike over changes to
working conditions.
The flight attendants' industrial action comes as the peak
summer travel season begins and coincides with the Taiwan
president's first foreign trip since taking power in May -- on a
China Airlines flight.
The company said that Friday's chartered flight for the
president's trip to Panama and Paraguay will not be affected by
the strike.
China Airlines, which is partially owned by the state, asked
the government to intervene to help to resolve the stand-off and
Taiwan Premier Lin Chuan urged the company's management team to
negotiate with the workers, ensure flight safety and restore
normal service as soon as possible.
The strike forced the suspension of China Airlines flights
out of Taipei's Songshan Airport and at the main international
airport in Taoyuan because of safety concerns for crew and
ground staff, the company said in a statement issued an hour
before the strike began at midnight.
It had earlier said that only eight out of 92 flights,
mainly bound for Japan, Hong Kong and the Philippines, would be
cancelled on Friday.
Flights out of Taiwan's smaller domestic airports are
expected to operate as normal, the company said, adding that it
would make a decision about Saturday's flights at a later time.
Hundreds of the airline's flight attendants protested
outside the company's office in the capital Taipei on Thursday
evening, blocking half of the street and chanting: "Flight
attendants strike. We will succeed."
"We want to let China Airlines know that this will affect
its operations. This is the purpose of the strike," protester
Angus Tsao told Reuters. Tsao, 43, has been a flight attendant
for 17 years with China Airlines.
China Airlines asked flight attendants from this month to
report for work at the company's headquarters in Taoyuan, the
main international airport and nearly an hour's drive from
Taipei, protesters said.
Flight attendants said they were previously able to report
for work at the local airport in Taipei.
The new requirement effectively reduces the rest period for
flight attendants between flights, said one union representing
the striking workers.
(Editing by Keith Weir and David Goodman)