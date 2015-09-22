WASHINGTON, Sept 22 A Chinese aircraft performed
an unsafe maneuver during an air intercept of a U.S. spy plane
last week, a Pentagon spokesman said on Tuesday, an incident
revealed just as Chinese President Xi Jinping kicks off a
week-long U.S. visit.
The intercept occurred on Sept. 15, about 80 miles east of
the Shandong peninsula in the Yellow Sea and involved an
American RC-135 reconnaissance plane, said Peter Cook, the
Pentagon spokesman.
"The pilot reported that he felt ... the (Chinese) aircraft
passed in front of his nose in an unsafe fashion," Cook said.
"There's no indication this was a near collision."
The Department of Defense is reviewing the report of the
incident, Cook said.
Cook said last week's intercept was not similar to an
incident in August 2014, when a Chinese warplane flew as close
as 20 to 30 feet (7 to 10 meters) to a U.S. Navy patrol jet and
conducted a barrel roll over the plane.
But it was the latest in a series of moves by China seen as
an assertion of the expanding reach of its military. Earlier
this month, five Chinese Navy ships sailed in the Bering Sea off
Alaska as U.S. President Barack Obama toured the U.S. state.
Republican U.S. Senator John McCain said in a statement on
Tuesday that last week's intercept was part of a "pattern of
aggressive behavior in the Asia-Pacific region" by China.
"That this flight came amid negotiations of rules for
air-to-air encounters and just one week ahead of President Xi's
arrival in the United States raises further questions about
China's intentions and the Obama administrations response thus
far," the statement said.
Xi's visit will include meetings with U.S. business leaders,
a black-tie state dinner at the White House, and an address at
the United Nations. The visit comes as U.S.-China relations have
been strained over a number of issues, including disputes in the
South China Sea, cyber espionage by Chinese actors, and Chinese
economic policies.
(Reporting by Yeganeh Torbati; Editing by Andrew Hay)