BEIJING Oct 18 China has established a new body to oversee the aviation supply sector, state media said on Tuesday, part of the government's ongoing reform of the state-owned enterprise sector.

The new firm, China Aviation Supplies, is jointly owned by five existing state-owned firms, including China Southern Airlines and China Eastern Airlines, the official Xinhua news agency said.

"The new company aims to promote the efficient flow of aviation supplies assets" and "facilitate innovation", Xinhua said, without providing other details.

Civil aviation is booming in China on the back of economic growth and as an increasingly affluent population seeks to travel. (Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Nick Macfie)