BEIJING May 13 Beijing plans to build a new 86
billion yuan ($14 billion) airport in the south of the Chinese
capital as congestion continues to clog runways and gates at
Beijing Capital International Airport.
The new facility, which will border on Hebei province, is
planned to handle 72 million passengers and 2 million tons of
cargo annually, according to a document posted on the website of
Ministry of Environmental Protection late last week.
Beijing's Capital International Airport, which was built in
1958, is already operating beyond its designed capacity of 80
million passengers per year. In 2013, the airport handled 83
million visitors.
China's airports in total handled more than 754 million
passengers last year, up 11 percent from 2012 and 86 percent
from five years ago, official data shows.
Congestion and delays are only set to worsen as
manufacturers estimate one new plane will take to China's skies
every other day for the next two decades.
By 2015, Beijing alone is expected to see 113 million air
passengers each year, rising to 142 million by 2020, according
to the document.
A shortage of slots at major airports in Beijing, Shanghai
and Guangzhou, along with China's restricted air corridors,
cause constant delays at Chinese airports which sometimes lead
to riots.
In February, angry passengers protesting a long delay
smashed computers and chairs at Xinzheng International airport.
One passenger even managed to get into the airport's control
room and beat up airport staff, according to local media report.
($1 = 6.2375 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Fang Yan and Matthew Miller in BEIJING)