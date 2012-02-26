BEIJING Feb 26 China's capital Beijing
will begin construction this year of an airport that is likely
to replace Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in
the United States as the world's busiest, local media said on
Sunday.
The online edition of Caijing magazine put the cost at 30.2
billion yuan ($4.80 billion). It did not say how it would be
funded.
With nine runways, the new airport will handle more than 130
million passengers and 5.5 million tonnes of cargo annually,
China Radio International said.
The airport, yet to be named, will cover an area of 2,680
hectares (6,620 acres), the online edition of Beijing Youth
Daily said, quoting an unidentified airline executive.
Located in Daxing, 46 km (28 miles) south of Tiananmen
Square, Beijing's political centre, construction is due to be
completed in October 2017.
Beijing's two exisiting airports have reached their maximum
handling capacities.
($1 = 6.2978 Chinese yuan)
