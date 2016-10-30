BEIJING Oct 30 China's aviation regulator, the
Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC), has issued
recommendations on opening up civil airport construction and
operation to private investors, state news agency Xinhua
reported on Sunday.
Under its proposed rules, CAAC would no longer require
private firms to get its approval for certain investments in the
sector, including those in airport terminals, ground services,
or airport freight services.
It would also reduce the number of state-owned cargo
airports and scrap restrictions on the types of investors in
other airports. The regulator did not say when the
recommendations would be implemented.
The Chinese government this year has promised to open up
more sectors to private investment, including transportation,
telecommunication services, and oil and gas extraction, as
growth of fixed asset investment by private Chinese firms drops
to record lows.
CAAC also recommends increased policy support for
public-private investment projects in airports, said the Xinhua
report.
