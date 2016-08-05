Aug 5 A Dutch man spent 10 days at an airport in
China waiting for a woman he met on the internet but ended up
hospitalised after the stay took a toll on his health, local
media reported.
Alexander Pieter Cirk, 41, arrived at Changsha's Huanghua
International Airport last month hoping to meet a 26-year-old
woman surnamed Zhang. After eight days in the arrivals terminal,
he told broadcaster Hunan ETV he had met her online some two
months ago and would not leave until his "girlfriend" arrived.
However Zhang told Hunan ETV by phone that she had not
expected Cirk to actually come to Changsha and was unable to
meet him after recent cosmetic surgery had made it
"inconvenient" for her to step outside.
"I was really shocked. When we started, we were aiming
towards (marriage), but he slowly became a bit indifferent
towards me," she told the broadcaster. "But when we started we
were both on good terms."
After 10 days of waiting with little to eat or drink but
instant noodles and soft drinks, Cirk was taken to hospital
where he told Hunan ETV from a wheelchair he was still
determined "to have a good talk with the woman I love, (and
bring her) back to my hometown."
He later returned to the Netherlands without setting eyes on
Zhang.
(Reporting By Reuters Television, writing by Marie-Louise
Gumuchian)