BEIJING Dec 10 The Chinese government will pump
more money into its dozens of loss-making regional airports next
year, to the tune of 1.2 billion yuan ($190 million), state
media said on Wednesday, as it seeks to boost economic
development in poorer provinces.
The number of airports supported will rise to 146 from 135
this year, with an extra 133 million yuan in financial support,
the official Xinhua news agency said, citing the civil aviation
regulator.
The airports are mostly located in less developed parts of
the country, including the restive far western region of
Xinjiang and the southwestern province of Yunnan, which borders
Southeast Asia, the report added.
"In recent years, China's smaller airports have been
denounced for their consistent losses," Xinhua said.
"According to international practice, basic civil air
service is needed to satisfy the needs of residents in
economically underdeveloped areas and small airports and
regional air routes must be developed with government
subsidies."
China plans to have some 220 civil airports by the end of
next year, and expects many of them to need decades of
subsidies, especially more remote facilities that may only get a
single flight a week.
($1 = 6.1773 Chinese yuan)
