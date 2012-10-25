BEIJING Oct 25 Dissident Chinese artist Ai
Weiwei criticised the government on Thursday for removing from
Chinese websites his parody of Korean pop sensation Psy's
Gangnam Style video.
Ai, a world-renowned artist and China's most prominent
dissident, and staff of his company performed Psy's famous horse
dance in his Beijing studio and posted the video late on
Wednesday to Chinese sites such as "Tudou", the equivalent of
the blocked YouTube site.
Ai, 55, called the video "Caonima". "Caonima" means "grass
mud horse" but the word, which sounds like a very crude insult,
has also been taken on by Chinese Internet users, and by Ai
himself, and featured in postings mocking the government's
online controls.
"We only filmed for a bit over 10 minutes but we used a
whole day to edit, and eventually put it online at midnight," Ai
told Reuters.
"After we had uploaded it, a few hours later ... we found
that a lot of people, tens of thousands, had already watched it.
Now, in China, it has already been totally removed, deleted
entirely, and you can't see it in China," Ai said.
Ai said Psy's Gangnam Style song and dance was a grass-roots
expression of individualism that should be allowed in his
country.
"Overall, we feel that every person has the right to express
themselves, and this right of expression is fundamentally linked
to our happiness and even our existence," Ai said.
"When a society constantly demands that everyone should
abandon this right, then the society becomes a society without
creativity. It can never become a happy society."
Ai, whose 81-day detention last year sparked an
international outcry, has regularly criticised the government
for what he sees as its flouting of the rule of law and the
rights of citizens.
Last month, a court upheld a $2.4 million tax evasion fine
against him, ending a long legal battle with the authorities. He
can be jailed if he does not pay.
