(Corrects headline and paragraph 1 to clarify that Alipay is an
affiliate of Alibaba)
BEIJING Oct 16 Chinese e-commerce firm Alibaba
Group Holding Ltd said on Thursday it has changed the
name of its Alipay financial services affiliate to Ant Financial
Services Group as it steps up its push into the financial
services industry.
Alibaba, the world's largest e-commerce company, already
processes roughly half of China's e-commerce transactions
through the unit. The company has been aggressively offering new
financial services around Alipay, including a money market fund
for consumers, a mobile payment app and even a new private bank
that was recently approved by the Chinese government.
(Reporting by Gerry Shih; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)