(Adds details on financial services strategy)
By Gerry Shih
BEIJING Oct 16 Chinese e-commerce firm Alibaba
Group Holding Ltd said on Thursday it has changed the
name of its Alipay financial services affiliate to Ant Financial
Services Group as it steps up its push into the financial
services industry.
Alibaba has been aggressively offering new financial
services around Alipay, including a money market fund for
consumers, a mobile payment app and even a new private bank that
was approved by the Chinese government in September.
Due to Alibaba's dominant market position in e-commerce,
Alipay has emerged as the online payment processing leader in
China. It clears 80 million transactions per day, including 45
million transactions through its Alipay Wallet mobile app, the
company said on Thursday.
The rebranding of the Alipay unit, whose legal name is
Zhejiang Ant Small and Micro Financial Services Group Co, is
part of a strategy by Alibaba and its affiliated companies to
accelerate development of financial business. The name 'Ant' was
chosen to symbolise the potential strength of a number of
smaller brands working together, executives said.
At a day-long presentation in Beijing, Ant Financial
executives outlined a vision of turning its mobile payment app
into a full-fledged, data-driven commercial platform. They have
their sights set on a service where businesses can deliver
personally tailored smartphone ads and promotions based on
Alipay data gleaned from an individual consumer's shopping
habits.
"China has never been lacking banks; it has 200 of them,"
said Ant Financial Chief Executive Lucy Peng. "But we have an
opportunity to use Internet methods, Internet technology,
Internet thinking to disrupt traditional finance."
UNIQUE POSITION
Alibaba controversially spun out Alipay in 2011, but its
executives including executive chairman Jack Ma maintain control
of the payment processor, considered by some analysts as one of
the most valuable assets in the Alibaba universe due to its
unique position in Chinese commerce.
The new Ant Financial umbrella will oversee six financial
services entities that are affiliated with Alibaba, but were not
part of the company that listed on the New York Stock Exchange
last month in Alibaba's $25 billion initial public offering.
The six entities include: Alipay; Alipay Wallet; Yu'e Bao, a
money market fund with 570 billion yuan ($93 billion) under
management; Zhao Cai Bao, a third-party financial services
platform; micro-loan provider Ant Micro; and MYBank, a private
bank.
MYBank received approval from Chinese banking authorities in
September, part of a pilot programme launched earlier this year
and the first tentative step by the country to open its closely
guarded banking sector to private investors.
Alibaba stated in its IPO prospectus that given regulator
approval, the Alipay affiliate could issue 33 percent of its
shares to Alibaba in the future. Ant Financial executives on
Thursday confirmed the terms, but said there were no new changes
to the plans.
In response to a question, Peng said there are no current
plans for Ant Financial to hold an initial public offering of
its own.
(1 US dollar = 6.1230 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Gerry Shih; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)