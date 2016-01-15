* Alumina smelters slash 9.1 million tonnes/year capacity

* Capacity closures centred at high-cost Shandong, Henan provinces

* Another 2.30 million tonnes/year capacity to close in near term (Adds comment, details)

By Melanie Burton

MELBOURNE, Jan 15 Large Chinese alumina refineries have started slashing output as rock bottom aluminium prices mean most of them are running into losses, state-backed research house Antaike said, in a move that could help curb China's breakneck output of the metal.

World prices for aluminium - used in everything from planes and trains to packaging beer cans - sank to six-year lows in November as top producer China, grappling with oversupply and a slowing economy, ramped up exports. Prices of raw material alumina have plunged by as much as a third since September.

"Under the current alumina price, no alumina refinery can earn profits in China at present," Antaike said on Friday. "The domestic alumina refining industry is facing a severe winter."

With four-fifths of China's alumina refineries experiencing negative cash flow, they have started slashing capacity, said Antaike. Domestic refineries have halted 9.10 million tonnes per year of capacity and another 2.30 million tonnes per year will be closed in the near term, it added.

The production cuts estimated by Antaike amount to around 19 percent of China's total nameplate alumina refining capacity, Reuters calculations show.

While a cut this big could help curb China's aluminium production levels, it was not clear if the reduction would be based on the alumina refineries' nameplate capacities or their current lower operating rates.

China has around 60 million tonnes of alumina capacity but produced around 47.3 million tonnes of the aluminium-making ingredient from January to October last year.

An alumina trader at an international merchant in Singapore cautioned that the refineries could be reopened "at the touch of a button" once prices go up.

Spot alumina prices in China have slumped to around 1,600 yuan ($243) a tonne, the trader said, from around 2,200-2,400 yuan in September.

China's aluminium prices fell below 10,000 yuan a tonne in November, the cheapest in more than a decade, and are currently at 10,700 yuan.

Suffering from tight cash flows, aluminium makers have cut working stocks of alumina, forcing the glut down the supply chain and leading to output cuts at refineries, Antaike said.

Most of the production cuts are centred at high-cost alumina facilities in Shandong and Henan provinces, it added.

Chinese aluminium smelters have also closed over 4.5 million tonnes per year of capacity since the start of 2015 to combat weak prices, according to the researcher, with December output running 4.1 percent below the year's peak.

China flooded global markets with record aluminium product exports in the past year, when its economic growth likely cooled to it slowest pace in 25 years, adding to a global supply glut and raising the ire of major metal producers Alcoa and Rusal.

($1 = 6.5851 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Christian Schmollinger and Himani Sarkar)