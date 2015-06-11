* China alumina prices at 2,350-2,550 yuan T -industry
sources
* Likely to stay weak in H2 on abundant supply - analyst
* That could support country's aluminium output
By Polly Yam
HONG KONG, June 11 Prices of alumina in China
have fallen more than 10 percent since January and are unlikely
to recover this year as lower production costs encourage
refineries to boost output, industry sources in the country
said.
Refiners usually sell alumina to aluminium smelters as it is
the key ingredient in the production of that metal, which is
used in everything from cars to cooking utensils.
Weaker prices for the raw material could boost aluminium
output in the world's top consumer and producer of the metal,
curbing demand for imports. Alumina typically accounts for
around 40 percent of costs in primary aluminium production.
Spot alumina traded at about 2,350 yuan to 2,550 yuan ($379
to $411) a tonne in China this week, compared to around 2,800
yuan in January, smelter sources said. The prices were lower
than about 2,550-2,650 yuan for duty-paid imports, traders said.
A spot alumina shipment was sold to China at $347 a tonne
this month, compared to over $350 in April.
In contrast, the price of primary aluminium in China
had risen more than 1 percent from this year's low in January to
12,785 yuan on Thursday, supported as large smelters limited
spot sales.
"The cost of imports has been higher than local alumina
prices this year and most of the inflows were term shipments,"
said a trading manager at a state-owned aluminium smelter. He
declined to be identified as he was not authorised to speak with
media.
China's alumina imports dived 40 percent from a year ago in
the first four months of 2015.
The trading manager said production costs at many alumina
refineries in China had dropped due to lower prices for coal and
power. He estimated current production at around 1,600 yuan to
2,300 yuan a tonne.
That is down by about 200 yuan from the final quarter of
2014, with higher profits prompting refineries to produce more
alumina, said Xu Hongping, analyst at China Merchants Futures.
China's alumina production stood around a record 4.8 million
tonnes in March and April. If that level of output was
annualised it would equate to around 57.6 million tonnes of the
country's annual production capacity of more than 60 million
tonnes.
Xu estimated at least 2 million tonnes of new capacity
started production in May and June. But she said most of that
was owned by aluminium smelters, cutting their alumina
purchases.
Increased output would weigh on domestic alumina prices in
the second half, even though some 2 million tonnes of new
aluminium capacity may begin production, she said.
Two tonnes of alumina are typically used for one tonne of
aluminium.
But declining alumina prices could be a sign of slowing
aluminium production growth in China, said Nic Brown, commodity
research head at Natixis.
($1 = 6.2061 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Additional reporting by Eric Onstad in LONDON)